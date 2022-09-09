Reserve Champ Meat Pen sells for $1,600

Samuel Hamilton’s Reserve Champion Meat Pen sold for $1,600 Thursday at the 75th Highland County Fair. It was purchased by: Double H Farms, Elcook Limousine, First State Bank, Hamilton Farm Trucking, Hamilton Insurance Agency, Arrick’s Propane, Higgins Steel Roofing, Back To Health Chiropractic, Kelch Wood Working LLC, David and Lesia McKenna, Merchants National Bank – Hillsboro, Peoples Bank, Shafer Heating and Cooling, The Porch Carryout and Grill and Westec Inc.

