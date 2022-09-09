Posted on by

Grand Champ Rabbit sells for $3,500

,

Brooklynne Campbell’s Grand Champion Meat Rabbit sold for $3,500 Thursday at the Highland County Fair. It was purchased by: Concord Township Trustee Jason Campbell, Carr Farms & Pioneer Seed - Jim Carr, Edenfield Trucking - Grant Edenfield, Ervin Hill Sand & Gravel, First State Bank - Lauren Hamilton, Hess Auction Co. and Hess Family Cattle - Brad Hess, Jerry Haag Motors - Steven Haag, Merchants National Bank - Hillsboro, Old Y Restaurant LLC, Baxla Tractor Sales, State Farm Insurance - Scott Faulconer, Techne Title Agency Inc. - Debbie Campbell, Walker Real Estate Advisors and Bowman Countyline Carryout - Wayne Bowman.

John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

