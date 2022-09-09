Posted on by

Grand Champ Chicken sells for $2,400

Wesley Kelch’s Grand Champion Poultry Meat Pen sold for $2,400 Thursday at the Highland County Fair. It was purchased by: Heritage Meat Company, Daryl and Pam Kelch, Double H Farms - Chad and Melanie Hawk, Angles Mobile Home Service - Vernon Angles, Hamilton Farm Trucking - Robert Hamilton, Hamilton Insurance Agency - Dwight Hamilton, Arrick’s Propane - Josh Hawk, Higgins Steel Roofing - Brenda Higgins, Hobart Food Equipment - Doug Seidl, Janie’s Closet - Janie Angles, Back to Health Chiropractic - Nicholas Jones, Kelch Wood Working LLC, Kelch’s Mowing - Nathan Kelch, Brent and Jill Kelch, Merchants National Bank - Hillsboro, NCB - Heather Cummings, Peoples Bank - Amanda Hall, Polstra Family - Jill Kelch, Sherwood Auto & Campers, Southern Ohio for Solar Farms - Melanie Hawk, The Porch Carryout and Grill - Lisa Boyd, Tissot’s Home Center - Jane Tissot, VFW Post 9094 - Rick Wilkin, and Weastec Inc. - Eric Rhoads.

John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

