Grand Champ Chicken sells for $2,400

Wesley Kelch’s Grand Champion Poultry Meat Pen sold for $2,400 Thursday at the Highland County Fair. It was purchased by: Heritage Meat Company, Daryl and Pam Kelch, Double H Farms – Chad and Melanie Hawk, Angles Mobile Home Service – Vernon Angles, Hamilton Farm Trucking – Robert Hamilton, Hamilton Insurance Agency – Dwight Hamilton, Arrick’s Propane – Josh Hawk, Higgins Steel Roofing – Brenda Higgins, Hobart Food Equipment – Doug Seidl, Janie’s Closet – Janie Angles, Back to Health Chiropractic – Nicholas Jones, Kelch Wood Working LLC, Kelch’s Mowing – Nathan Kelch, Brent and Jill Kelch, Merchants National Bank – Hillsboro, NCB – Heather Cummings, Peoples Bank – Amanda Hall, Polstra Family – Jill Kelch, Sherwood Auto & Campers, Southern Ohio for Solar Farms – Melanie Hawk, The Porch Carryout and Grill – Lisa Boyd, Tissot’s Home Center – Jane Tissot, VFW Post 9094 – Rick Wilkin, and Weastec Inc. – Eric Rhoads.

