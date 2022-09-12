Lynchburg Post Office will be rebuilt, report says

The United States Postal Service is planning to rebuild the post in Lynchburg, according to a communication from Annie Cummins, a representative of U.S. Representative Brad Wenstrup’s office.

”I am writing on behalf of Representative Brad Wenstrup in response to your email regarding the Lynchburg Post Office. We know this matter is important to you and many others in our district, Cummins wrote. “We have been working with USPS since June to try to get this issue resolved and have recently been in communication with the mayor on a weekly basis with any updates we receive.

“Per USPS guidelines, they have 90 days from an incident to secure alternate quarters after an incident and they have been actively working with the landlord about rebuilding and placing a modular unit on the property. We were just informed (last) week that the landlord is planning to rebuild and authorization has been given for USPS to place a modular unit on the lot in the interim.”

The Lynchburg Post Office sustained what reported as significant damage during mid-June fire. Since that time Lynchburg postal employees have been working out of the Hillsboro Post Office at 301 N. High St., Hillsboro. Hours of operation for the Hillsboro Post Office are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until noon. The lobby is open 24 hours for P.O. Box access.”

“We have requested a timeline as to when this will be completed, as we are quickly approaching the 90-day deadline they have in place,” Cummins wrote. “Our local liaison did not have a date, so we have escalated our inquiry to the USPS Government Affairs Liaison asking for an update (last) week.”

Cummins said that if residents need immediate assistance while the office is suspended, they can contact Lynchburg Postmaster Amy Coleman at 937-366-9013.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_USPS-logo.jpg

Has been closed since mid-June fire