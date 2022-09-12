Reserve Champ Steer sells for $3,000

Dawson’s Osborn’s Market Beef Reserve Grand Champion sold for $3,000 Friday evening at the Highland County Fair. It was purchased by Bohrer Veterinary Services, Cummings Cattle, Dickey Group Realtors, First State Bank, Greystone Systems, Hamilton Insurance Agency, Herdman’s Pole Barns, Coldwell Banker, Merchants National Bank – Hillsboro, Ricer Equipment, Lyle Ricer, Sherwood Auto & Campers.

