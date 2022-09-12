Blake Herdman’s Grand Champion Market Beef, County Born and Bred Champ and Bred Champion Market Beef sold for $10,2000 Friday at the Highland County Fair. It was purchased by: A-1 Buildings, Adam Tissander, Belles Farm Animal Veterinary Services, Bickle Insurance Services, Bohrer Veterinary Services, Chad Abbott Sign Company, Christopher Lewis CPA, CPS Construction, Crum Family, Jerry, Cummings Cattle, Dale Eury Concrete, David T. Vanzant, DDS Inc., Farm Credit Mid-America, Foxx Fencing LLC, Frost Trucking & Excavation, Greystone Systems, Herdman’s Pole Barns, Hess Auction Co.; Hess Family Cattle, Higgins Steel Roofing, Kerry Lawrence SC Online Rep, Kibler Lumber-Wilmington, Kiley Construction and Excavation, Lewis Financial Group, Parry Show CT, Peters Heating & Cooling LLC, Ricer Equipment, Lyle Ricer, Shafer Heating and Cooling, Sponcil Farms Hay & Straw, Stark Truss Inc., The Dickey Group Realtors, The Porch Carryout and Grill, Unger Farms, Union Stockyards, Ventura Feed and Country Store.

Blake Herdman’s Grand Champion Market Beef, County Born and Bred Champ and Bred Champion Market Beef sold for $10,2000 Friday at the Highland County Fair. It was purchased by: A-1 Buildings, Adam Tissander, Belles Farm Animal Veterinary Services, Bickle Insurance Services, Bohrer Veterinary Services, Chad Abbott Sign Company, Christopher Lewis CPA, CPS Construction, Crum Family, Jerry, Cummings Cattle, Dale Eury Concrete, David T. Vanzant, DDS Inc., Farm Credit Mid-America, Foxx Fencing LLC, Frost Trucking & Excavation, Greystone Systems, Herdman’s Pole Barns, Hess Auction Co.; Hess Family Cattle, Higgins Steel Roofing, Kerry Lawrence SC Online Rep, Kibler Lumber-Wilmington, Kiley Construction and Excavation, Lewis Financial Group, Parry Show CT, Peters Heating & Cooling LLC, Ricer Equipment, Lyle Ricer, Shafer Heating and Cooling, Sponcil Farms Hay & Straw, Stark Truss Inc., The Dickey Group Realtors, The Porch Carryout and Grill, Unger Farms, Union Stockyards, Ventura Feed and Country Store.