Reserve Champ Goat sells for $3,900

Ashton Bain’s Reserve Champion Market Meat Goat sold for $3,900 Friday evening at the Highland County Fair. It was purchased by B. Williams Farms, LLC, Bane-Welker, Beck’s Seed-Stegbauer Seed Sales, Bickle Insurance Services, Bob and Marilyn Bain, Dave and Pam Bushelman, Carr Farms and Pioneer Seed, Dick and Paulette Donley, Fayette Veterinary Hospital, Gary, Connie and Tonya Fender, First State Bank, Foxx Fencing LLC, Greystone Systems, Hamilton Livestock, Higgins Steel Roofing, Holbrook Farms; Agrigold Seeds, Hurless and Sons Construction, J. Boeckmann Excavating Company, Larry’s Party Shop, NCB, Pam’s Medical Massage, Smokin Express, Southern Ohio Propane, The Porch Carryout and Grill, Ventura Feed and Country Store.

