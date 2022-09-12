Grand Champ Goat sells for $5,600

Jaxson Burnett’s Grand Champion Market Meat Goat sold for $5,600 Friday evening at the Highland County Fair. It was purchased by: American Way Tax and Accounting, Blevins Sod Farm, Bruce and Jeana Dean, Burnett’s Lawn Care, Clean Choice Car Wash, Dave Stafford, Ervin Hill Sand and Gravel, Gibbs and Associates Insurance, Hunter Family Chiropractic, Jerry Haag Motors, Long’s Retreat, Lynchburg Veterinary Clinic, Mid State Electric, NCB, Pack Rat Dumpsters, Ponderosa Steakhouse, RCA Show Goats, Service Master, Sherwood Auto and Campers, South Central Power Co., St. Clair Farms, Team Bagshaw, Treetop Acres, Turner and Sons Funeral Home, Ventura Feed and Country Store, VFW Post 9094, Wetherington, Tony and Shannon, Wilson National Real Estate, Young’s Excavating and Demolition LLC.

Jaxson Burnett’s Grand Champion Market Meat Goat sold for $5,600 Friday evening at the Highland County Fair. It was purchased by: American Way Tax and Accounting, Blevins Sod Farm, Bruce and Jeana Dean, Burnett’s Lawn Care, Clean Choice Car Wash, Dave Stafford, Ervin Hill Sand and Gravel, Gibbs and Associates Insurance, Hunter Family Chiropractic, Jerry Haag Motors, Long’s Retreat, Lynchburg Veterinary Clinic, Mid State Electric, NCB, Pack Rat Dumpsters, Ponderosa Steakhouse, RCA Show Goats, Service Master, Sherwood Auto and Campers, South Central Power Co., St. Clair Farms, Team Bagshaw, Treetop Acres, Turner and Sons Funeral Home, Ventura Feed and Country Store, VFW Post 9094, Wetherington, Tony and Shannon, Wilson National Real Estate, Young’s Excavating and Demolition LLC.