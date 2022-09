Reserve Champ Lamb sells for $4,000

Lila Banks’ Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb sold for $4,000 Friday evening at the 75th annual Highland County Fair. It was purchased by Beck’s Seed-Stegbauer Seed Sales, Binegar’s Truck, Auto and Camper, Buck’s Tire Service, Campbell for Commissioner, Corner Pharmacy, Faulconer Custom Farming, Greenfield Research Inc., Greenfield Vet Clinic Dr. Sims and Dr. Jarvis, Jack’s Equipment and Bad Boy Mowers, Jerry Haag Motors, Lakeside Real Estate and Auction, Matt Barton Farms, McDonald’s – Greenfield (RHF Enterprises, Merchants National Bank – Greenfield, Murray Fettro Funeral Home, Quality Paving, Roman Family Healthcare, Sitterles Insurance, Southern Hills Community Bank Leesburg, Zach’s Automotive.

