Constitution Week in Hillsboro

Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha presents a proclamation naming the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in the city of Hillsboro to Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Waw-wil-a-way Chapter Regent Elissa Zornes (center) and DAR member Jane Stowers in honor of the 235th anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States of America. Zornes encouraged any local organization with a bell to ring it at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 in honor of the anniversary.

Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha presents a proclamation naming the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in the city of Hillsboro to Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Waw-wil-a-way Chapter Regent Elissa Zornes (center) and DAR member Jane Stowers in honor of the 235th anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States of America. Zornes encouraged any local organization with a bell to ring it at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 in honor of the anniversary.