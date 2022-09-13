HHS seeks band alumni for show

The Hillsboro High School Marching Band is planning a first-time Alumni & Friends halftime performance during the high school’s homecoming game Friday, Sept. 16.

Hillsboro (2-2) hosts Clermont Northeastern (2-2) in a non-conference game starting at 7 p.m. Friday at Richards Memorial Field. It is the Indians’ final non-conference game before moving into Frontier Athletic Conference action.

“It is our pleasure to invite past members of the Hillsboro High School marching band as well as community members that play a band instrument to join us on the field for the 2022 Homecoming Halftime Show,” said Hillsboro High School Band Director Kevin Grow.

The halftime show will include performances of the Hillsboro High School Fight Song, “Bad Romance” and “Crazy Train”.

Participants are encouraged to attend a “putting it all together” practice at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Hillsboro High School practice lot at 550 U.S. Route 62 south at the edge of Hillsboro.

Anyone interested may find a Google registration form, PDF files of each song, and Amazon links for ordering flip folders and instrument lyres by visiting https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Cof4PSE9fCVSWIzpm8UmSyhJfA6GN5NoQLi0I8QhyGI/edit?usp=sharing.

“I hope to see you there,” said Grow. “I’m sure year one will have some glitches, but we will work to make this an exciting and larger event each year.”

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.

Performance will take place at homecoming game Friday