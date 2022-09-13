Grand jury indicts twelve

A Hillsboro man charged with domestic violence among other charges was among 12 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury.

Ian Cluxton, 43, was indicted for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of endangering children, both first-degree misdemeanors.

According to court records for the first count, on or around June 20, 2022, in Clinton County and as a continuing course of criminal conduct in Highland County, Cluxton knowingly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member, to which Cluxton was previously convicted for felonious assault, a felony offense of violence, in Highland County Common Pleas Court, with the victim of that case being the same family or household member.

According to court records for the second count, on or around June 20, 2022, in Clinton County and as a continuing course of criminal conduct in Highland County, Cluxton, being the parent, guardian, custodian, person having custody or control or person in loco parentis of a seven months of age, which created a “substantial risk to the health or safety” of the child by violating their “duty of care, protection or support.”

According to court records for the third count, on or around June 20, 2022, in Clinton County and as a continuing course of criminal conduct in Highland County, Cluxton, being the parent, guardian, custodian, person having custody or control or person in loco parentis of a child 5 years of age, created a “substantial risk to the health or safety” of the child by violating their “duty of care, protection or support.”

In other indictments, Lawrence Knight, 51, Lynchburg, was indicted on two counts of aggravated arson that were felonies of the first-degree and one count of aggravated arson, a second-degree felony.

According to court records for the first count, on or around July 18, 2022, Knight, through fire or explosion, knowingly created a substantial risk of serious physical harm to one victim.

According to court records for the second count, on or around July 18, 2022, Knight, through fire or explosion, knowingly created a substantial risk of serious physical harm to a different victim.

According to court records for the third count, on or around July 18, 2022, Knight, through fire or explosion, knowingly caused physical harm to an occupied apartment building on North Broadway Street in Lynchburg.

Simon Frey, 29, Leesburg, was indicted on two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, both fourth-degree felonies, and one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

According to court records for the first count, on or around May 20, 2022, Frey, with the knowledge of the character of the material or performance involved, knowingly bought, procured, possessed or controlled obscene material that had a minor as one of its participants.

According to court records for the second count, on or around Jan. 1, 2022, and continuing thereafter, Frey, with the knowledge of the character of the material or performance involved knowingly bought, procured, possessed or controlled any obscene material that had a minor as one of its participants.

According to court records for the third count, on or around July 15, 2022, Frey, knowing that official proceedings or an investigation was in progress or was about to be instituted, altered, destroyed, concealed or removed a record, document or thing with the purpose to impair its value or availability as evidence in the proceedings or investigation.

James Jones, 60, Peebles, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in meth, a second-degree felony, one count of aggravated possession of meth, a second-degree felony, and one count of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

According to court records for the first count, on or around March 17, 2022, Jones prepared for shipment, shipped, transported, delivered, prepared for distribution or distributed meth in an amount equal to or exceeding five times the bulk amount when he knew or had reasonable cause to believe the meth was intended to be sold or resold by him or another person.

According to court records for the second count, on or around March 17, 2022, Jones obtained, possessed or used meth in an amount equal to or exceeding five times the bulk amount.

According to court records for the third count, on or around March 17, 2022, Jones obtained, possessed or used cocaine.

In other sentencings, Jonathon Smock, 18, Hillsboro, was indicted on one count of trafficking in LSD in the vicinity of a school zone, a fourth-degree felony, and possession of LSD, a fifth-degree felony.

According to court records for the first count, on or around March 23, 2022, Smock sold or offered to sell LSD, a Schedule I controlled substance, in the vicinity of a school zone.

According to court records for the second count, Smock obtained, possessed or used LSD.

Also indicted on Tuesday were:

* Nathaniel Hoover, 38, Winchester, for aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony.

* Daniel Whitt, 36, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Joshua Renchen, 45, Peebles, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Holly Riffe, 25, Peebles, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, and aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Michael Colter, 19, Indianapolis, Indiana, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, and aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Chloe Sheffield, 21, South Salem, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* James Williams, 41, Beavercreek, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

Frey https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Frey.jpg Frey

Hillsboro man indicted for domestic violence