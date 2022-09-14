The Highland County Board of Commissioners proclaimed Sept. 16-18 POW-MIA Recognition Day Weekend. Commission president Jeff Duncan said, “We owe those folks and their families a great deal of gratitude, so we appreciate what they’ve done for us and we need to continue to recognize that and celebrate that.” Steph Roland, financial officer/outreach coordinator at Highland County Veterans Service Office, said there is a planned celebration for the day at the Lakeview Loft on Sunday at 12 p.m. She said the ceremony will include a remembrance of the family members that “sacrificed so much or sacrificed all for our country.” She also said the event is open for all and includes a small car show. Pictured are (l-r, top to bottom) Roland, Dave Daniels, Duncan, Terry Britton, Paul Siders, Vicki Couch, Mike Couch, Lee Harris, LeeAanna McKamey, Rosalind Engle, Montey Scott, Jim Lyle, Cheryl Lyle and Daryl Kelch.

