Frankfort man flees WCH cops

A Frankfort man is facing numerous charges after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high speed pursuit Sunday in Washington C.H.

A passenger in the vehicle is also facing several charges.

While on patrol at around 5 p.m., a Washington Police Department officer observed what was described as a suspicious vehicle in the Frisch’s parking lot, 1815 Columbus Ave. A check of the registration did not match the vehicle it was displayed on and the registration was expired, according to reports.

The officer attempted to make a traffic stop on the 2002 Chevrolet Suburban on South Glenn Avenue in Washington C.H. The driver of the vehicle — later identified as Charles Colburn, 52, of Frankfort — fled at a high rate of speed, reports said.

After a pursuing the vehicle for a few miles, spike strips were deployed and a PIT maneuver (pursuit intervention technique) was utilized — causing the suspect’s vehicle to crash, according to police.

Colburn and a female passenger — identified as Aubrey Taylor, 25, of Washington C.H. — were transported for medical attention following the crash.

According to reports, Taylor possessed drugs on her person, and during the search of the vehicle several more drugs and drug-related items were located. Drugs suspected to be methamphetamine and fentanyl have been submitted to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI).

Colburn was charged with failure to comply with order or signal of police officer (third-degree felony), possession of drugs (second-degree felony), possession of drugs (minor misdemeanor), and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia (minor misdemeanor).

Taylor was charged with possession of drugs (second-degree felony), possession of drugs (fifth-degree felony), possession of drugs (minor misdemeanor), and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia (minor misdemeanor).

Additional charges are pending based on BCI results.

Drugs, drug paraphernalia allegedly found at accident scene