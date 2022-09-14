DeWine appoints two to SSCC Board of Trustees

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recently announced the reappointment of Randy N. Chandler of West Union (Adams County) and Douglas W. Boedeker of Washington C.H. (Fayette County) to the Southern State Community College Board of Trustees, both with terms ending May 11, 2028.

“I am delighted to see these reappointments,” Southern State President Dr. Nicole Roades said. “The continuity of strong leadership is extremely important to the college community, particularly as we shape new and innovative strategies to address the disruption of a global pandemic alongside the changing sentiment regarding the value of higher education. Mr. Chandler and Mr. Boedeker are no strangers to challenge, and we count on their wisdom and steadfast commitment to our college and our students to guide us

“I appreciate Governor DeWine’s responsiveness to our local needs and his recognition of the ongoing contributions these two gentlemen can make to the Southern State Board of Trustees.”

Chandler was appointed to his first term on Sept. 17, 2021, and Boedeker, currently vice chair of the board, will be serving his third term on the SSCC Board of Trustees, being first appointed on Sept. 28, 2011.

The SSCC Board of Trustees is awaiting one additional appointment by the governor to occupy a full board.

Information for this story was provided by Elizabeth Burkard., director of marketing, Southern State Community College.

Boedeker https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Boedeker.jpg Boedeker Chandler https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Chandler.jpg Chandler

One appointment left to be made for full board