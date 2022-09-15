HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Sept. 9

INCIDENT

A resident of the 4300 block of Sweeney Lane reported unauthorized charges on a credit card.

Sept. 10

INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

Deputies responded to the 4600 block of Sorg Road to a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, a female was trespassed from the property.

A resident of the 800 block of S.R. 134 reported being assaulted. After investigation, Donald J. Catlett, 34, Sardinia, was arrested on a warrant from Butler County. Catlett was also charged with domestic violence.

Deputies responded to the report of domestic disturbance in the 6700 block of Dawson Road. After investigation, a male had left prior to deputies arriving. Charges of domestic violence are pending.

Sept. 11

INCIDENT

A resident of the 11000 block of Stonehedge Court advised a firearm was taken from vehicle while parked at his residence. This incident remains under investigation.

A deputy responded to the 6400 block of Danville Road after a report of criminal trespassing and theft. This incident remains under investigation.

CHARGES

Ricky A. Harner Jr., 35, Clarksville, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.

Jonathon L. Thompson, 30, Bainbridge, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.

Anthony M. Hatfield, 22, Latham, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.

Aaron W. Hatfield, 18, Piketon, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.

Stephanie L. Porter, 32, Peebles, speed.

Robert E. Knabe, 36, Loveland, menacing.