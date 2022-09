The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Sept. 14

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Adam Ward, 18, of Bethel, was arrested for menacing.

John Harlow, 36, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

Nathan Spencer, 20, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

Connie Davis, 75, of Hillsboro, was cited for marked lanes.