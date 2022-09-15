HPD: Woman left children in running vehicle

A Greenfield woman who allegedly left two children unattended in an unlocked vehicle while she went in a Hillsboro store was arrested Tuesday by the Hillsboro Police Department.

The police department said officers responded to a call of two small children left unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot at the Hillsboro Kroger at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived on scene, they were met by the caller who stated he came out of the store and began to put his groceries in the car when he noticed that a nearby car was running and two small children were in the back seat in car seats.

The officer then attempted to open the door and found out that all four doors were unlocked, the police department said.

A female identified as Winnann Sharp, 22, Greenfield, came out of the store, walked to the vehicle, and stated it was her vehicle and her children, the police department said.

Sharp was placed under arrest for endangering children and was transported to the Highland Justice Center.

At an arraignment Wednesday morning in Hillsboro Municipal Court, Sharp entered a not guilty plea and was released on an own recognizance bond. A pretrial was scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 13 in municipal court.

