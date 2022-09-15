Fatal crash claims pedestrian

A Hillsboro women lost her life trying to walk across S.R. 73 early Thursday morning, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The accident took place at 5:49 a.m. on S.R. 73, near S.R. 380, in Clinton County’s Chester Township, according to the state patrol.

A preliminary investigation indicated a 2015 Ford Edge was traveling west on S.R. 73, being operated by M. Kathleen Reynolds, 65, of Wilmington. The pedestrian, Bethany L. Wiget, 33, of Hillsboro, was attempting to walk across S.R. 73 when she was struck by the 2015 Ford Edge, the state patrol said.

Wiget was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Clinton County Coroner’s Office.

Reynolds sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington by Chester Township EMS.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Chester Township Fire and EMS and Ohio Department of Transportation.

