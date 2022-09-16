AGMC Fall Gala at Orpheum

Fall has become a particularly exciting time this year for the delivery of health care in the Greenfield area.

The final touches are presently being placed on a new medical office building expansion of Adena Greenfield Medical Center which, once completed, will further enhance the overall patient experience by bringing all of AGMC’s services under one roof, expanding parking availability, allowing for additional hospital services, and setting the stage for future growth.

Fall also marks the return of the Adena Greenfield Medical Center Autumn Gala to the historic Orpheum Theater, 135 N. High St.t in Hillsboro, from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.

The semiformal event will benefit the Adena Health Foundation’s Greenfield Fund, money from which helps enhance the care provided to Greenfield and its surrounding communities through support of projects like the Adena Greenfield Medical Center expansion, equipment purchases and other community endeavors tied to quality of life.

Individual tickets are $100, which will include a social hour beginning at 6 p.m., dinner, music, live and silent auctions, and the opportunity to put the cares of the week aside and enjoy some free time with friends and neighbors.

As in the past, event sponsorship packages also are available containing several benefits, among them a specific number of admission tickets ranging from two up to a table of eight depending on the sponsorship level selected.

For more information on all of the benefits at various sponsorship levels, or to donate an item to be included in the silent auction, contact the Adena Health Foundation at 740-779-8755 or email [email protected]

Individual tickets and sponsorships for the event may be ordered online by visiting Adena.org/foundation/events.

Submitted by Jason Gilham, communications manager, Adena Health System.

Event benefits Adena Health Foundation Greenfield Fund