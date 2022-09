The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following informaiton:

Sept 14

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Timmy Howard, 26, of Hillsboro, was arrested for assault.

Sept. 16

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Cecil Carter III, 57, of Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

David Boyd, 40, of Peebles, was cited for driving under suspension and failure to yield the right of way.

Cody Little, 35, of Sardinia, was cited for driving under suspension.

John Hafer, 60, of Hillsboro was cited for right of way.