Five generations of a Hillsboro area family are shown in this picture. Nine-month-old Harper Mae Blakburn is being held by her great-great-grandmother and Hillsboro resident Dorothy Jones. Also pictured with Harper (in back, l-r) are her father Chase Blackburn, her grandfather Dan Blackburn and her great-grandfather Jerry Jones.
