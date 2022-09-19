Mammography van back in Hillsboro

The University of Cincinnati (UC) Mobile Mammography Van will return to Hillsboro on Friday, Oct. 13 to provide annual mammograms.

The van provides mobile mammography visits to communities throughout Greater Cincinnati.

“Women should visit the van because of the convenience,” said UC Mobile Mammography Program Manager Maria Pearson. “We’re right there in the middle of Hillsboro so they don’t need to go very far to get their mammogram, and early intervention is key.”

The unit will be located at 125 N. High St. from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“Most insurance companies cover an annual exam at 100 percent, and we do offer financial assistance to those who do not have insurance,” said Pearson.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 523-584-PINK (7465), and women who live outside of Hillsboro are welcome.

According to UC Health, mammograms can detect abnormalities in breast tissue before more obvious symptoms are present, and they remain the most reliable screening method for early detection of breast cancer.

UC Health is the region’s only triple-accredited breast cancer center, and the organization has a team of experienced board-certified experts who can provided the same quality of care at the mammography van as in an office environment.

UC Health’s 40-foot-long 3D Mobile Mammography Van is equipped with the most recent mammogram screening technology and offers a comfortable registration area, waiting space, and private changing rooms.

“Women should get mammograms once a year after the age of 35 because early detection saves lives,” said Pearson. “It takes just 15 minutes to get the mammography completed, and one in eight women develop invasive breast cancer during their lifetime.”

According to UC Health, early detection of breast cancer increases treatment options, and the five-year survival rate of breast cancer is 98 percent. Additionally, according to UC Health, 75 percent of breast cancers occur in woman who have no family history of breast cancer.

Pearson said the van typically schedules 15 to 20 visits a day during its visits to Hillsboro, but up to 30 openings are available.

“There is a need to get women to early detection.” said Pearson. “It’s very quick taking 15 minutes, and we can get you in ad out much quicker on a mobile unit than at a location like a hospital.”

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.

Next visit will be on Oct. 13