City takes over Jeepers Creepers

Jeepers Creepers, a Halloween-themed event lining the streets of uptown Hillsboro with decorated Jeeps, will take place Friday, Oct. 7 from 5-8 p.m. near the old firehouse at the intersection of North High Street and Governor Trimble Place.

“The Jeepers Creepers event was originally done by HUBA [the Hillsboro Uptown Business Association], and some questions arose about the city of Hillsboro buying insurance for non-profits, so we looked into that a little bit and the insurance agency that we have our insurance through said that we are not allowed to supply the insurance to non-profits, so we presented that to HUBA, and HUBA decided to pass that event over this season to the city of Hillsboro,” Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha said. “We didn’t want to see this go away.”

The inaugural event in 2019 drew an estimated 100 to 150 jeeps, possibly more, to Hillsboro, according to HUBA officials. It could have been more, the officials said, but it was hard to tell because jeeps were pulling in and out of the event area so quick.

Food trucks from Tater Patch BBQ and Caleb Hill Concessions will be at the event along with two live bands.

“The live entertainment will be Violet Embers playing from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., and then Missing November will be playing from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.,” said Sasha Myers, an administrative assistant for the city of Hillsboro. “It’s going to be kind of over where we do the farmer’s market in that little area by the firehouse, and we’re encouraging people to dress up in costumes and decorate your Jeep.”

Games of cornhole will also be available at the event.

A trophy for the best overall Jeep and two other trophies will be presented to participants that evening.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.

Jeeps are lined up along the 100 block of North High Street in Hillsboro during the inaugural Jeepers Creepers event in 2019. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Jeeps.jpg Jeeps are lined up along the 100 block of North High Street in Hillsboro during the inaugural Jeepers Creepers event in 2019. Times-Gazette file photo

