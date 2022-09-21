SATH announces Cutie Pie, Cutie Pet winners

Supplemental Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH) has announced its Cutie Pie and Cutie Pet winners from the 75th annual Highland County Fair.

Fair attendees will be able to vote on their favorite pictures of children and pets for a penny a vote at the Cutie Pie & Cutie Pet booth at the fair.

The event is a fundraiser held for SATH in support of KAMP (Kids and Motivated People) Dovetail, a weeklong summer camp for children with special needs held annually at Rocky Fork State Park.

The first place pet winner was Ruby owned by Joseph Shoemaker. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Cutie-pic-1.jpg The first place pet winner was Ruby owned by Joseph Shoemaker. Submitted photo The second place pet winners were Jingles, Clavin and Cooper owned by John and Diana Stephan. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Cutie-pic-2.jpg The second place pet winners were Jingles, Clavin and Cooper owned by John and Diana Stephan. Submitted photo The category “C” winners (l-r) were second place boy Marshall Lindsey, second place girl Autumn Lee and first place boy Bryson Lee. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Cutie-pic-3.jpg The category “C” winners (l-r) were second place boy Marshall Lindsey, second place girl Autumn Lee and first place boy Bryson Lee. Submitted photo The category “B” winners (l-r) were first place girl Allis Finch with her parents, first place boy Braxton Mahan and his mom, second place winner Hadley Coates with his dad and Kamry Smith with his mom, Haley. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Cutie-pic-4.jpg The category “B” winners (l-r) were first place girl Allis Finch with her parents, first place boy Braxton Mahan and his mom, second place winner Hadley Coates with his dad and Kamry Smith with his mom, Haley. Submitted photo The category “C” first place girl winner was Kailyn Rawlins pictured with her mother. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Cutie-pic-5.jpg The category “C” first place girl winner was Kailyn Rawlins pictured with her mother. Submitted photo The category “A” second place boy winner was Caden Rawlins pictured with his parents, Aaron and Michaela. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Cutie-pic-6.jpg The category “A” second place boy winner was Caden Rawlins pictured with his parents, Aaron and Michaela. Submitted photo The category “A” winners are pictured (l-r) first place boy winner Sutton Rhoads with his parents Josh and Katelyn, second place girl winner Holland Warfield with her mother Mikala and first place girl winner Ellie Woods with her father Levi. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Cutie-pic-7.jpg The category “A” winners are pictured (l-r) first place boy winner Sutton Rhoads with his parents Josh and Katelyn, second place girl winner Holland Warfield with her mother Mikala and first place girl winner Ellie Woods with her father Levi. Submitted photo