GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Sept. 19

INCIDENT

A resident of the 11000 block of Dundee Drive advised a male who borrowed a battery had failed to return it. Charges are pending.

Sept. 20

INCIDENTS

A resident of the 5000 block of Leininger Haigh Road reported the theft of a firearm. This incident remains under investigation.

Deputies responded to a business in the 5800 block of West New Market Road after an employee advised she was being harassed by a male. After investigation, the male was located and advised to stay away from the employee and the business.

CITATIONS

Ryan P. Walker, 36, Hillsboro, speeding.

Thomas A. Green, 54, Lynchburg, speeding.

Dallas L. Roberts, 42, Greenfield, disorderly conduct.