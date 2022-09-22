Last day to register Oct. 11

The 2022 General Election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the Highland County Board of Elections said it would like to remind voters that the deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 11.

“On this day our office will have extended hours from 8 a.m. till 9 p.m.,” election board said in a news release. “Voter registrations are available in the board office, public library, Bureau of Motor Vehicles or county treasurer’s office. If you are already a current registered voter and need to update your address or name change you can go to https://olvr.ohiosos.gov/ and update online.“

To register to vote in Highland County, you must be a current resident of Highland County, 18 years or older, and a U.S. citizen. If you have any questions, contact the Highland County Board of Elections office at 937-393-9961.

Also, early voting begins on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Make a note of the hours of operation as the election office as presented below.

Weeks one and two of voting

· Weeks one and two of voting (beginning with the day after the close of registration for the election, except any holiday established by state law);

· 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on each weekday (Monday through Friday).

Week three of voting

· 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on each weekday (Monday through Friday);

· 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Week four of voting

· 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on each weekday (Monday through Friday);

· 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Saturday before Election Day;

· 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the Sunday before Election Day.

Week of Election Day

· 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Monday before Election Day.

If there are any in-person absentee voters waiting in line when voting ends on a particular day during the in-person absentee voting period, the in–person voting location shall be kept open until those voters who were in line when the location closed for the day have cast a ballot.

Election Day voting will be held at your local voting location, not in the board of elections office.

If you are voting absentee by mail, you have three options of how to return your ballot to the board office:

1.) USPS (mail);

2.) Bring in to our office and drop off;

3.) Place in our outside drop box (which is in our parking lot near the double glass doors.) This box is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week and it is under video surveillance.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Highland County Board of Elections at 937-393-9961 or visit it at 1575 N. High St., Ste. 200, Hillsboro.

Information for this story was provided by David Tolliver, Highland County Board of Elections.

