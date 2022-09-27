Reviving a tradition

A local art group that meets weekly at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center is holding an artisan event at the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.

The event will feature primarily colored pencil art and will possibly include taxidermy, pottery and jewelry. Some items will be for sale by individual artists, and punch and cookies will be served at the free event.

The group consists of former members of the Leesburg Brush and Palette Art Guild that faced dwindling membership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new art group meets every Tuesday at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone with a membership at the senior citizens center is welcome to attend.

So far, this is the only event we are planning because we are just starting to get back from COVID,” said Mary Wilkin, a member of the group. “At one time we had about 45 members, and we only have about 12 now.”

She said the group hopes to make the event an annual display. Previous shows by the Leesburg Brush and Pallet Guild held at Southern State Community College were judged with ribbons going to first, second and third places in different categories.

“We are just starting out displaying our work to let people know we are still here, and maybe later we might go into being juried again,” said Wilkin. “This is going to be pretty simple this time just to get our name back out there.”

Cecile Baird, a member of the group, has been creating art with colored pencils for nearly 40 years. She has taught classes in the craft and authored the book “Painting Light with Colored Pencil.”

In addition to working in colored pencil, some members work with chalk pastels, charcoal and ink.

“We do all different types of work,” said Wilkin. “We don’t do oils in this room, but they are talking about starting another room for oils on Fridays. We talk a lot and laugh a lot and have a good time, and that is what it is all about.”

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.

Cecile Baird, who has been creating art with colored pencils for nearly 40 years, works on a project Tuesday at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center in Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Cecile-Baird.jpg Cecile Baird, who has been creating art with colored pencils for nearly 40 years, works on a project Tuesday at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center in Hillsboro. John Hackley | The Times-Gazette Former members of the Leesburg Brush and Palette Art Guild are pictured during their weekly meeting Tuesday at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center. The group is open to the public. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Artisans.jpg Former members of the Leesburg Brush and Palette Art Guild are pictured during their weekly meeting Tuesday at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center. The group is open to the public. John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

Former Brush and Palette members holding 1st event