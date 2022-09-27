Hillsboro man gets 90 days in jail

A Hillsboro man was sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court to three years of community control and 90 days in the Highland County Jail on multiple drug trafficking counts.

Tristan Nicely, 25, was sentenced on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; two counts of aggravated trafficking in marijuana, both fourth-degree felonies; and a forfeiture specification.

Court records state that Nicely’s 90 days in the Highland County Jail would have no credit or good time probation. Records also state that Nicely must successfully complete residential treatment for Substance Use Disorder (SUD) and any required aftercare.

The records also said that he was also ordered to forfeit $722 to the Hillsboro Police Department, along with a rifle and vehicle to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office. The records stated that the clerk of courts of Highland County issued a certificate of title to the Highland County Board of Commissioners for the 2003 Hyundai Tiburon that was a factor in the crimes.

Court records state that if Nicely violates any of the community control sanctions, he would be given a sentence of between six and 54 months in prison and be ordered to pay a fine of $15,000.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around April 1, 2022, Nicely knowingly prepared for shipment, shipped, transported, delivered, prepared for distribution or distributed psilocybin (mushrooms), a Schedule I controlled substance, when he knew or had reasonable cause to believe that the controlled substance was intended for sale or resale by the offender or another person.

According to court documents for the second count, on or around April 12, 2022, Nicely knowingly prepared for shipment, shipped, transported, delivered, prepared for distribution or distributed marijuana, a Schedule I controlled substance, in an amount equal to or exceeding 200 grams but less than 1,000 grams, when he knew or had reasonable cause to believe that the controlled substance was intended for sale or resale by the offender or another person.

According to court documents for the third count, on or around April 23, 2022, Nicely knowingly prepared for shipment, shipped, transported delivered, prepared for distribution or distributed marijuana, a Schedule I controlled substance, in an amount equal to or exceeding 200 grams but less than 1,000 grams, when he knew or had reasonable cause to believe that the controlled substance was intended for sale or resale by the offender or another person.

According to court documents for the fourth count, grand jurors found and specified that on or around April 1, 2022, and April 23, 2022, Nicely had in his possession the following items that would be subject to forfeiture due to their “instrumentality in the commission or facilitation of the offense.”

Those items include $722 in U.S. currency, a Remington Model 770 30-06 caliber rifle with scope, and a 2003 Hyundai Tiburan.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_gavel-pic-2.jpg

Charged with trafficking in meth and marijuana