Ribbon-cutting held at rebranded Greenfield eatery

Simply Fresh Creations, located at 414 Jefferson St., was officially welcomed to the neighborhood Monday with ribbon-cutting with the village of Greenfield and the Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

Originally opened in November of last year as Highland Nutrition, owner Chelsea Holland said she recently rebranded for a couple reasons. One of those is that the products she was using were becoming too expensive and that put a lot of burden on keeping the shop going. Also, Holland said, the rebranding was about giving customers what they had been asking for. It’s something she had been asking her everyday customers about for a few months — what they would like to see if she made changes. From there Holland took the ideas from customers and crafted a menu to include grab and go options and more.

The grab and go options are chicken, ham or turkey wraps, which can also all be made to order. There are also different types of salads which are chicken, ham or turkey, and there’s a strawberry spinach salad, too. Seven smoothies are available to choose from as well as seven smoothie bowls. Other offerings include different flavors of bagels and oatmeal. There’s also a drink menu that includes the low-calorie, sugar-free Loaded Refreshers which are boosted with vitamin C and caffeine, as well as frozen lemonades, which are also sugar free. The fall menu is out right now and has a lot of different options to choose from, Holland said, and there will be new menu items added soon.

While Holland is not a Greenfield native, she calls Greenfield home. She does what she does in the village because she loves being a part of the community and the support she has received. Holland said she loves to have the one-on-one conversations with customers and build those relationships and she loves being able to impact the community through her shop.

Simply Fresh Creations is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shop is closed on Sunday.

Holland said the best way for people to see the current menu items and new specials is by social media platforms like the shop’s Facebook and Instagram pages. She said she is thinking now about a website with the possibility of online ordering.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.

Monday’s ribbon-cutting at Simply Fresh Creations included owner Chelsea Holland (center and holding the scissors) with (l-r) Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin; Susan Howland and Sherry Parker, both with the village; Courtney Alexander, who is an employee at the shop, Holland’s sister and holding Chloe the dog; Holland’s mother Heather, who is holding Holland’s nephew, Hudson Alexander; Jamie Wheeler, Highland County Chamber of Commerce executive director; and Greenfield Village Council member Phil Clyburn. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Simply-Fresh-ribbon.jpg Monday’s ribbon-cutting at Simply Fresh Creations included owner Chelsea Holland (center and holding the scissors) with (l-r) Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin; Susan Howland and Sherry Parker, both with the village; Courtney Alexander, who is an employee at the shop, Holland’s sister and holding Chloe the dog; Holland’s mother Heather, who is holding Holland’s nephew, Hudson Alexander; Jamie Wheeler, Highland County Chamber of Commerce executive director; and Greenfield Village Council member Phil Clyburn. Photo by Angela Shepherd

Changes made due to rising prices and giving customers what they want