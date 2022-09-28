Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclaimed

The Highland County Board of Commissioners proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month at its weekly Wednesday morning month. Dara Gullette, the director of the Hillsboro Alternatives to Violence Center, attended the meeting to report on the organization’s annual Trivia Night, happening on Friday, Sept. 30, at the Hillsboro Orpheum at 135 N. High St., Suite 2, from 7-11 p.m. She said all of the tables were already reserved. Pictured are (l-r) Dave Daniels, Jeanine Mullenix, Lynn Knisley, Jeff Duncan Dara Gullette, Stacy Cox, Ashleigh Willey and Terry Britton.

