Buildings posted as unsafe

The buildings at 125, 133 and 136 W. Main St. in Hillsboro have had placards posted on them by the city of Hillsboro declaring the properties to be unsafe.

According to Hillsboro Chief Building Official Steven Rivera, the buildings at 125 and 133 W. Main St. are waiting on an engineering company to finish a summary report of the repaired items listed on a previous engineer report.

They are not subject to demolition.

The buildings were inspected by the city alongside an engineer to generate a list of required repairs. The repairs have been made over a number of years, and a final report from a new engineering company is forthcoming.

The building at 136 W. Main St. had the front facade brick bulging out, and the city requested that the owner have an engineer review the front facade to determine the appropriate corrective measures. He has submitted a report with the recommended repairs, and a permit was issued.

During the repairs, the recommendations were not followed, and an engineer has been asked to re-evaluate the present condition. The work to repair the front facade brick is planned to continue in the near future.

There has been much debate on buildings on the 100 block of West Main Street in recent years.

In March of 2017, part of the east wall of a building behind the Parker House at 137 W. Main St. collapsed and was eventually taken down.

On June 3, 2019, the front part of a building a 119 W. Main St. collapsed. And on October that year demolition of buildings at 115, 117 and 119 W. Main St. began. The buildings once housed businesses including Slow ‘n Low Barbeque, Bon Appetit Gourmet Shoppe and Gifts, and Town Square Jewelers, though at the time of the collapse Town Square Jewelers was closed, and its building was vacant. The former jewelry shop building at 119 W. Main St. was the first to collapse. Following the collapse, both lanes of West Main Street (U.S. Route 50) were closed, but the eastbound lane of West Main Street remained closed long after the rest of the street was reopened.

In February of 2020, demolition of the Parker Hotel, adjacent to and just west of the Parker House, began.

These buildings in the 100 block of West Main Street in Hillsboro have been marked as unsafe. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Parker-Houe-pic-1.jpg These buildings in the 100 block of West Main Street in Hillsboro have been marked as unsafe. John Hackley | The Times-Gazette This is a notice that has been placed on buildings in the 100 block of West Main Street in Hillsboro. It reads: In accordance (section 109) of the Ohio Building Code you are hereby notified top cease work on this job. All persons are hereby notified to keep out as long as this notice remains posted…” https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Parker-House-pic-2.jpg This is a notice that has been placed on buildings in the 100 block of West Main Street in Hillsboro. It reads: In accordance (section 109) of the Ohio Building Code you are hereby notified top cease work on this job. All persons are hereby notified to keep out as long as this notice remains posted…” John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

