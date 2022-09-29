HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Sept. 26

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Gregory Moots, 73, of Sardinia, was cited for improper starting.

Joseph Hatley, 52, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

Sept. 27

ACCIDENT

At 3:05 p.m., Donald Rosselot, 72, of Mount Orab, was traveling east on West Main Street when his vehicle struck a vehicle driven by Tonya Aber, 52, of Hillsboro, in the rear end. Aber was traveling in the same direction, but was stopped behind another motorist due to a red light at the intersection of West Main Street and Elm Street when her vehicle was struck. After striking Aber’s vehicle in the rear, Rosselot’s vehicle then struck a retaining wall belonging to the residence of 311 W. Main St. causing property damage. Rosselot was cited for failure to maintain control. No injuries were reported.

Sept. 28

At approximately 7:13 a.m., the department received a call from a resident in the 100 block of Bell Street. The caller reported that sometime during the night to early morning hours, someone shattered the resident’s windows on their vehicle. This case is still under investigation.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Mary Reif, of Hillsboro, was cited for right away at a stop sign.

Katrina Hanes, 35, of Hillsboro, was arrested for burglary.