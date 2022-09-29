HPD: Hillsboro man arrested after fleeing officers

A Hillsboro man who was wanted on two outstanding warrants is facing more charges after he allegedly fled from officers responding Wednesday to a report of a women yelling at someone.

The Hillsboro Police Department said it received a call from a resident in an apartment complex on Harry Sauner Road at 5:46 p.m. reporting that they could hear a female yelling at someone and telling them to get out and leave.

Upon officers’ arrival, an officer ran to the rear of the apartment complex and observed Dillon Schumacher, 27, Hillsboro, running across Harry Sauner Road. Schumacher was eventually apprehended in the woods behind the Days Inn, according to the police department.

Schumacher was arrested and charged with burglary, a fourth-degree felony, and obstruction, a second-degree misdemeanor. Schumacher had two outstanding warrants, one for second-degree felony burglary and the other for first-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging. He was transported to the Highland County Jail.

At an arraignment Thursday morning in Hillsboro Municipal Court, Schumacher’s bond was set at $25,000. If he is released on bond he is to report to the Highland County Clerk of Courts and to the probation department for pretrial supervision. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 4 in municipal court.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

