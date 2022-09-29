See You at the Pole, an annual student-lead prayer event that spans the globe, was held this week and it was a little extra special for Rainsboro Elementary School this year. Not only did a group of students and adults gather around the school’s flagpole to pray for their school and community, but Cub Scout Troop 316 presented Rainsboro Principal Maggie Lyons with a new flag for the school’s flagpole. in this picture the new flag is hoisted up the flagpole on Wednesday.

