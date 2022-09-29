Controlling board releases funds for Highland County

Last week the Ohio State Controlling Board, of which state Rep. Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) is a member, approved funding for important projects in both Highland and Pike counties.

Through capital funds given by the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities (DODD), both counties will receive funds to purchase new and improve existing facilities in the community.

The news was welcomed by Wilkin, who advocated for the funds during negotiations over Ohio’s capital budget for FY 2023-2024, House Bill 597.

“Our community is stronger when we work for facilities like these,” Wilkin said. “I am grateful to my colleagues for understanding that and giving these organizations more opportunities to thrive.”

Highland County is set to receive $29,595 for various renovation projects.

Pike County is set to receive $330,005 to purchase accessible housing, and $73,970 for renovation projects.

Information for this story was provided by Shane Wilkin’s office.