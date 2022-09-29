New library programs

Starting in October, the Hillsboro library will be adding more programming aimed at teens to its monthly rosters.

“Not long ago we put out a poll to all of our teen patrons asking them what they would like to do at their library,” said circulation manager Sarah Davidson. “And that led us to starting two brand new clubs.”

The first is called All-the-Books Club and meets at 11 a.m. one Saturday each month.

“Teens read a little bit of everything,” Davidson said. “They love teen fiction, but they also love graphic novels and manga, so we figured: Why limit a book club to only one kind of book?”

During each meeting, the club will discuss the predetermined book and then do a themed craft.

All-the-Books Club is scheduled for its first meeting on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. The theme is Bring-Your-Own-Book with a bookmark craft.

Subsequent meetings are:

· Saturday, Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. — “Amazing Spider-Man, Vol. 1: Back to Basics”, with a make your own spider treat snack.

· Saturday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. — “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”, with perspective trick photography. Bring your own digital camera/cell phone.

The second new club is called The League of Extraordinary Teens.

“This club is all about experiences,” Davidson said. “In our poll, teens said they were very interested in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). So, we’re kicking off our first meeting by making a Rube Goldberg machine.”

The first meeting is set for Saturday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m.

For the November meeting, teens can get adventurous with an international snacks taste test. The meeting is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. There is no meeting in December.

In addition to these two clubs, Davidson said that as a part of the library’s annual Halloween programming, one night will be dedicated to teen activities.

“We’re going to have a spooky video game night,” Davidson said.

On Thursday, Oct. 6 from 4-6 p.m., teens are invited to come and play “Five Nights at Freddy’s”. “Throughout the night, we’ll keep a leader board of how long everyone can last before they get jump-scared,” Davidson explained.

While patrons are waiting their turn for the video game, they can make a craft inspired by Luigi’s Mansion, enjoy some pizza and candy, or play other board games.

“We’re really excited about this program,” Davidson said. “It should be a ton of fun.”

Additionally, Davidson said that teens are invited to the library’s Youth Anime Club.

“This isn’t a new club, but we always love to welcome new people,” Davidson said. Upcoming meetings are:

· Monday, Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m. — Cosplay crafts, including a Naruto headband and a Bakugo (My Hero Academia) mask with flames.

· Monday, Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m. — Haiku-writing game with candy sushi.

· Monday, Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m. — Dragon Ball Scavenger Hunt with Dragon Ball Z coloring sheets.

Davidson also said teens are always invited to the library’s weekly Trivia Tuesdays and Craft-ernoons.

“Each week, we either do trivia or a craft,” Davidson explained.

To learn more about these or other programs, visit www.highlandco.org, call 937-393-3114, or search “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook.

This story was submitted by Sarah Davidson, circulation manager, Highland County District Library.

Scary video game night set for Oct. 6