Farm for $2,800, polio vaccines, liquor options

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1936, the Greenfield Republican reported that Oct. 1 would be the day when Greenfield drivers, including chauffeurs, bus drivers, and truck and taxi drivers, would be required to show their licenses to drive when requested by authorities.

Father A.L. Schumacher, St. Benignus Catholic Church of Greenfield pastor, was present during a comment from the Rev. Charles Coughlin saying that President Franklin D. Roosevelt was anti-God, and said he wouldn’t comment on the matter after the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Cincinnati said he hoped Coughlin would retract his comment.

R.E. Cray, a poultry specialist at Ohio State University, planned to speak in Highland County as a part of the farm night broadcast of W-O-S-U, Ohio State University station, about fall and winter poultry management.

Highland County was one of 41 counties in the state that planned to have local-option elections focusing on the liquor “question,” with that number possibly going up to 50.

In sports, the McClain Tigers lost to the Lockland squad by a score of 35-0, with a major reason for the loss being an injury to star player Johnny Miller.

The Lyric Theatre advertised multiple showings, including “The Moon’s Our Home,” starring Margaret Sullavan and Henry Fonda, and “Three on the Trail,” starring William Boyd and Jimmy Ellison.

Chas. M. Uhl, a licensed broker, advertised multiple farms for sale, which included a 60-acre tobacco farm for $3,500 and a “desirable” 96-acre farm for stock and poultry for $2,800.

This week in 1962, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the Highland County Medical Society ruled to proceed with the Sabin oral vaccine polio immunization program as scheduled.

The Greenfield Lanes, found on Jefferson Street, were “gutted by flames and explosive heat” as the bowling alley had about $110,000 in losses, with the fire reportedly starting in the front kitchen or from a cigarette tossed into a waste container.

Duane Mootz of Hillsboro and Raymond Poos of Eaton were the two champions of Ohio’s state plowing championships in Wilmington, with the win being their qualification to represent Ohio in the following year’s national event.

The Ranch Theatre advertised multiple films including “The Mating Gate,” starring Debbie Reynolds and Tony Randall, and “A Day of Fury,” starring Dale Robinson and Jock Mahoney.

In sports, the Hillsboro varsity football squad defeated the McClain Tigers by a score of 18-0 in their South Central Ohio League opener. It was the first time “in many years” that Hillsboro won against McClain for two years running.

Flynn’s Market, located at 125 S. Washington St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple products including three dozen eggs for $1, two half-gallons of 2 percent milk for 75 cents and a pound of veal steak for $1.49.

This week in 1986, The Press-Gazette reported that the countywide curfew was scheduled to start on Friday, Oct. 10, for all people under the age of 18, would continue until Oct. 31. It required all people under the age of 18 to be in their home by 8 p.m., unless accompanied by parents or a legal guardian.

Congressman Bob McEwen announced the Economic Development Administration approved two separate grants for a total of $480,000 that would look to help the local community attract new jobs.

Ralph and Virginia Schneider from Hillsboro were announced as winners of Ohio’s “Saved By The Belt” award, with them being given a certificate signed by multiple state officials.

In sports, the Circleville Tigers beat the Hillsboro football squad by a score of 28-7, with the first play from scrimmage being a 90-yard halfback pass that “demoralized” Hillsboro.

The Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “Aliens,” starring Sigourney Weaver, and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” starring Matthew Broderick, Mia Sara and Alan Ruck.

This week in 2001, The Times-Gazette reported that the Greenfield Exempted Village School District’s adult education classes were scheduled to return during the week of Oct. 8.

Eric Taber, 19, Hillsboro was awaiting a $50,000 bail on two charged counts of felony vandalism, 17 counts of criminal mischief as well as one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Mike Schottelkotte, Greenfield fire chief, helmed a “Fill the Boot” fundraiser to benefit the families of firefighters and police officers in New York City that lost their lives in the terror attacks.

In sports, the Hillsboro varsity tennis team lost to the Clinton Massie squad, bringing the Indians’ team’s to 3-10.

Star Cinemas, located at 211 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “Rush Hour 2,” starring Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan; “The Others,” starring Nicole Kidman; and “Jeepers Creepers,” starring Victor Salva and Gina Phillips.

Bush Auto Place, located at 1850 Rombach Ave. in Wilmington, advertised a 2001 Ford Focus with air-conditioning for $12,995.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Looking-back-logo-4.jpg

A look back at news and advertising items through the years