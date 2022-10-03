HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Sept. 29

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Alexa Boggs, 26, of Hillsboro, was arrested for obstructing official business.

Auberie Utley, 25, of Hillsboro, was arrested for obstructing official business.

Derik Caplinger, 31, of Hillsboro, was arrested for endangering children, assault and two counts of domestic violence.

Caleb Hammons, 23, of Hillsboro, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Amber Lay, 42, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving on a closed highway.

Sarah Burlile, 28, of Winchester,was arrested for domestic violence.

Chad Vance, 24, of Hillsboro, was arrested for domestic violence.

INCIDENTS

A resident of the 800 block of West Main Street reported a theft.

A resident of the 100 block of Bowers Avenue reported that her shed had been entered.