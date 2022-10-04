HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Oct. 1

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Daniel Fawcett, 39, of Mason, was cited for driving on a closed street.

Marilyn Bergfeld, 75, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving on a closed street.

David Fritz, 48, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

Oct. 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Julian Lowe, 23, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

Oct. 3

ARRRESTS/CITATIONS

Adam Carrozza, 20, of Hillsboro, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Rita Glasper, 60, of Michigan, was cited for driving on a closed street.