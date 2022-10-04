HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:
Oct. 1
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Daniel Fawcett, 39, of Mason, was cited for driving on a closed street.
Marilyn Bergfeld, 75, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving on a closed street.
David Fritz, 48, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.
Oct. 2
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Julian Lowe, 23, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.
Oct. 3
ARRRESTS/CITATIONS
Adam Carrozza, 20, of Hillsboro, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Rita Glasper, 60, of Michigan, was cited for driving on a closed street.