GriefShare launches next week

A 13-week grief support group, part of the GriefShare program to help people facing the loss of a loved one, will be offered beginning Thursday, Oct. 13 at the Hillsboro Freewill Baptist Church. The group will continue to meet each Thursday from 7-9 p.m.

GriefShare is a network of more than 15,000 churches worldwide equipped to offer grief support groups. The program is nondenominational and features biblical concepts for healing from your grief.

Roger Harrah, who recently moved to the Hillsboro area, attended a nearby GriefShare program and asked his pastor about the possibility of starting the program at Freewill Baptist Church.

“He said we could really use one of those here because we have several people in the church who have lost loved ones,” said Harrah, who will be one of four counselors in the program.

Harrah has been through the grief process several times after losing a number of family members. Most recently, he lost his 43-year-old daughter to a car accident.

“It’s just to try to help them get back to normal because that’s a pretty big shock for most people,” said Harrah. “A lot of people just don’t realize just how much of a shock it is until they’ve been through it.”

There is no charge to attend the 13 sessions of the program, but there is a $20 cost for the workbook required for the course. “If people have problems paying that, we do have a fund to help with that,” said Harrah.

Harrah said the program is for anyone who has lost a loved one, whether the loss occurred 10 years ago or last week. “We’re offering hope for them because all of our instructors have been through the loss of a loved one, so they know what it is,” he said. “You can’t always deal with that on your own because a lot of times it’s a very trying situation.”

Harrah said the holiday season can be an especially trying time for people grieving the loss of loved ones. “It’s really the worst time of the year for something like that because everybody’s having fun and enjoying everything, and you’re sitting there missing your loved one, and it’s rough,” he said.

Events have been planned for each of the upcoming holidays for members of the class. Those interested in attending the group can contact Harrah at 937-217-8397 or call Freewill Baptist Church at 937-393-1192.

For those in need of transportation to and from the sessions, a church bus will be available.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.

Hillsboro program helps deal with loss of loved one