Paper machine restart to create 52 new jobs

Pixelle Specialty Solutions has announced an investment of more than $21 million in upgrades and repairs to the #24 paper machine at the Chilpaco facility in Chillicothe.

As the largest and fastest-growing manufacturer of specialty papers in North America, Pixelle Speciality Solutions offers a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality products, it said Tuesday in a news release in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, and Greater Chillicothe & Ross County Development.

“Pixelle continues to innovate and advance technology to drive the paper industry forward,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO.

He said the investment will bring 52 new full-time jobs to the paper mill and 50 construction and engineering jobs.

“The current supply-demand balance in the market and our Ohio facility’s competitive, integrated cost structure has afforded us the opportunity to restart paper machine #24 at the Chillicothe mill. This rebuilt machine will add 75,000 tons per year of capacity to serve our customers in the food packaging, commercial inkjet, and other specialty paper segments. These are growing attractive markets where Pixelle has leading positions,” said Timothy R. Hess, Pixelle president and CEO.

“We would also like to acknowledge JobsOhio for an economic development grant that will support an employee training program to provide workers with the skill sets required to operate the paper machine safely and efficiently,” he added.

JobsOhio supported the project with a $250,000 JobsOhio Workforce Grant and Ohio Southeast Economic Development assisted the company with the grant process.

The Chillicothe paper mill was founded in 1881 and is the last remaining integrated paper mill in the state of Ohio.

“Ross County’s paper-making roots run deep,” said Director Tammy Eallonardo, Greater Chillicothe & Ross County Development. “Generations of families have worked at our paper mill. We take great pride in their legacy and look forward to the restart of the #24 paper machine. Pixelle’s continued investment strengthens our local economy.”

