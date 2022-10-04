SSCC Theatre presents “Steel Magnolias,” playing Nov. 4-6 in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on Southern State Community College’s Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro.

The Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m., and the Sunday matinee begins at 3:30 p.m.

The play is set in Truvy’s (played by Jessica Wise) beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are anybody come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (Emma Horick), who is not sure whether or not she is still married; the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town’s rich curmudgeon, Ouiser (Leslie Holmes), (“I’m not crazy, I’ve just been in a bad mood for 40 years,” she quips during the course of the play), an eccentric millionaire; Miss Clairee (Bronwyn Jones), who has a raging sweet tooth; and the local social leader, M’Lynn (Paula Campagna), whose daughter, Shelby (Madison Hatfield), the prettiest girl in town, is about to marry a “good ole boy.”

Filled with hilarious repartee and not a few acerbic but humorously revealing verbal collisions, the play is at times touching and funny.

The production team includes: Rainee Angles (director), Brent Angles and Rainee Angles (production design), Zanna Haines (costumes), Benjamin Gullett (public relations), McKenna Hatfield (stage manager). Fulfilling other crew positions are: Brendan Bell, Sarah Jo Beyersdoerfer, Aubrey Cox, Abby Dhume, Camden Griffith, Melissa Griffith, Mark Holmes, Amber Lytle, Amber Pickering-Polstra, Payton Taylor and Adeline Warner.

Tickets for “Steel Magnolias” are on sale now and can be purchased for $20 at www.sscctheatre.com. Students can purchase tickets, with ID at the door, for $10. Credit cards are accepted for online purchases and at the door.

For more information on “Steel Magnolias,” visit www.sscctheatre.com.

This story was provided by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.

