Grand jury indicts seven

A Frankfort woman charged with aggravated vehicular assault, among other charges, was among seven people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury.

Heather Bolender, 42, was indicted for aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, a first-degree misdemeanor.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around Sept. 2, 2022, Bolender, while operating a GMC Terrain SUV, caused serious physical harm to someone.

According to court documents for the second count, on or around Sept. 2, 2022, Bolender knowingly operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or alcohol and a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

In other indictments, Robert Hurley, 30, Greenfield, was indicted for assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony.

According to court documents, on or around Aug. 30, 2022, Hurley knowingly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a peace officer while in the commission of their official duties.

In other indictments, Austin Reynolds, 29, Hillsboro, was indicted for failure to register a change of address as a registered sex offender, a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, starting on March 9, 2022, and continuing from then on, Reynolds, while being a registered sex offender convicted in Clermont County Common Pleas Court, failed to provide the notice of any change of address within 20 days by a written document, and was also “reckless” in that regard due to being previously convicted of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor,” a fourth-degree felony, on Jan. 30, 2019, and the defendant being a Tier II registered sex offender and required to register every 180 days and 20 days before every address change.

In other indictments, Dennis Wooley, Jr., 45, Xenia, was indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a governmental facility, a third-degree felony, and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around April 27, 2022, Wooley, Jr. knowingly conveyed or attempted to convey, onto the grounds of the Greenfield jail, a drug of abuse.

According to court documents for the second count, on or around April 27, 2022, Wooley, Jr. knowingly obtained, possessed or used methamphetamine.

Keith Bennett, Jr., 51, Greenfield, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony, and a forfeiture specification.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around March 1, 2022, Bennett, Jr. knowingly obtained, possessed or used methamphetamine.

According to court documents for the second count, on or around March 1, 2022, Bennett, Jr. knowingly transported or had a loaded handgun in a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

According to court documents for the third count, the grand jurors found that on or around March 1, 2022, Bennett, Jr. possessed a 7.65 AP-MBP black handgun and a .38 caliber Taurus-Brasil revolver that were both subject to forfeiture because of their use in commission of a crime.

Also indicted on Tuesday were:

Steven Bender, 58, Sardinia, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Robert Hawkins III, 30, Washington C.H., for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

