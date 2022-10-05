County talks sewer billing

Lakeside and Rolling Acres public sewers are expected to move to monthly billing, according to the Highland County Board of Commissioners at its weekly Wednesday meeting.

Commissioner Terry Britton said that the change was planned to take effect at the beginning of the new year. He said all of the people using those systems would be sent a letter that would inform them of the change as well as what the new billing cost would be.

“We’ve had what I believe is a great deal of success with monthly billing with the Rocky Fork Lake sewer system, and we’re going to convert those over to the same thing,” commissioner Dave Daniels said. “These systems have never had the delinquency rate that Rocky Fork has had, but nevertheless, this is just an easier way to end up getting compliance to do the billing.”

In other news for Rollin Acres public sewer, Britton said the county is planning to do some upgrades on it, which Daniels said was thanks to a grant application through the Ohio Water Development Authority (OWDA). Daniels said that the first funding round would happen by the first of the year.

“You know, these two public sewers that we’ve got, that actually we’ve took over, you know, they have to stand on their own and right now I think Lakeside might be OK, but Rolling Acres is definitely one that we’re going to have to make some adjustments on,” Britton said.

Also concerning Rolling Acres, Daniels said he thought it was “underwater,” with the county not collecting what it costs to operate the sewer, meaning they need to do that.

Britton said concerning the Buford school demolition project that they reached out to the contractor to ask about the timeline.

“That’s kind of been dragging along here, but they’ve had some issues, but he (the contractor) guaranteed us that that thing should be done by the end of October,” Britton said.

In other news, there were five resolutions approved by the board of commissioners:

* Res. No. 22-165 is approval for a qualifying energy project application for certification for Dodson Creek Solar, LLC.

* Res. No. 22-166 is authorization for a reimbursement of funds from Child Support Enforcement to Public Assistance in the amount of $18,370.

* Res. No. 22-167 is authorization for a budget modification within the Engineer’s Repair – MVL fund in the amount of $20,000.

* Res. No. 22-168 is authorization for a budget modification within the Auditor’s Real Estate Assessment fund in the amount of $10,000.

* Res. No. 22-169 is authorization for an additional appropriation within the sheriff’s budget from unappropriated funds within the sheriff’s budget in the amount of $5,113.

There were also two contracts approved by the board of commissioners:

* Contract 84 is between the commissioners, the Highland County Engineer and PDK Construction, Inc. for the guardrail bid documents.

* Contract 85 is between the commissioners and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services for a Subgrant Agreement Amendment, reallocated unspent FCFC funds from the last fiscal year.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

Highland County commissioners (l-r) David Daniels, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton are pictured during their weekly Wednesday meeting. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_DSC_0061.jpg Highland County commissioners (l-r) David Daniels, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton are pictured during their weekly Wednesday meeting. Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette

Lakeside and Rolling Acres expected to move to monthly billing