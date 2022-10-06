HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Oct. 2

INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

Deputies responded to the 6800 block of Chimney Rock Court to a report of a domestic dispute. After investigation, Ricky V. Faulkner, 29, Hillsboro, and Justin W. Faulkner, 38, New Vienna, were charged with domestic violence.

A resident of the 11000 block of Dundee Drive reported a theft of firewood. After investigation, it was determined that a juvenile had removed the firewood. No charges were filed.

Oct 3.

INCIDENTS

A deputy responded to a call of the theft of a travel trailer from a residence in the 11000 block of Maple Trail. After investigation, it was determined the travel trailer had not been stolen. It had been moved to another section of the property.

A resident of the 5300 block of U.S. Route 50 reported his residence had been entered and items were taken. This incident remains under investigation.

Oct. 4

INCIDENT

A resident of the 1700 block of Stringtown Road reported a theft of medication.

ARREST

Jason L. Wright, 42, Greenfield, was arrested for trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs and theft by deception.