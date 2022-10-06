Survey: Residents favor DORA

The city of Hillsboro has released the results of the public survey it recently conducted regarding the proposed Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) district.

The short, six-question evaluation, designed to gauge residents’ feelings about the potential DORA, posed the following queries to volunteer respondents.

1. Would you be more likely to shop or dine uptown if a DORA was created?

2. Do you have concerns with the creation of a DORA in Hillsboro?

3. What questions or concerns do you have?

4. Do you want to take part in future meetings regarding DORA rules and regulations?

5. Would you like to see more events uptown if a DORA is created?

6. Are you for a DORA? (10 = YES; 0 =Absolutely not)

The survey results were overwhelmingly in favor of the DORA, with 73 percent of respondents voting affirmatively to the first question, regarding whether their shopping and dining habits would change amidst a DORA, 76 percent indicating “no concerns” regarding the proposal, and 67 percent expressing an interest in the proliferation of additional uptown events in the event that the DORA comes to fruition in the future.

Overall, the survey results revealed 65 percent of those surveyed endorsing the proposal of a DORA district being established in Hillsboro.

Despite the preponderance of positive responses buttressing the proposal, detractors of the proposal cautioned, through their respective responses, about caveats such as increased likelihood of driving while intoxicated, confusion about the boundaries of the district, creating a bad environment for children and others, and a plethora of other concerns.

Vandalism, parking, lighting, sidewalks and other topics also received feedback as valid concerns by those who responded to the survey.

Lauren Walker, Hillsboro economic development coordinator and code enforcement officer, stated that 522 survey response results were received by the city prior to the compilation and analysis of results.

Juliane Cartaino is a stringer for The Times-Gazette.

This graphic shows the percentage of respondents that would be more likely to shop or dine in uptown Hillsboro if a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area was created. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_Survery-graphic.jpg This graphic shows the percentage of respondents that would be more likely to shop or dine in uptown Hillsboro if a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area was created. Courtesy graphic

Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area being studied by Hillsboro