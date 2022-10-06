New Vienna woman gets 18 months in prison

A New Vienna woman was sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court to 18 months at the Ohio Reformatory for Women on trafficking and possession charges.

Amber Coyle, 40, was sentenced to nine months on one count of aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, which was ordered to be consecutive to another nine months for another count of aggravated trafficking in meth, a fourth-degree felony. Coyle was also given six days of jail-time credit.

Court records state that she was ordered to pay restitution of $25 to the Highland County Task Force along with her co-defendant.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around March 12, 2021, the Hillsboro Police Department received several calls about a male subject chasing a female subject down the street. When they arrived, the male subject was found and placed into custody for a warrant from Hillsboro Municipal Court. A front window to a home the woman entered was knocked out and a purse was on the roof.

Officers entered the home to try and find the female to make sure she wasn’t hurt. A detective found a loaded needle that was on a bedroom table. The detective then applied for a search warrant for the house, which was approved. The detective found multiple drug-related items, including a brown substance in a plastic bag that tested positive for 2.2 grams of fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance.

Also found were .1 grams of meth, a Schedule II controlled substance, marijuana leaves, a digital scale and four spoons with drug residue. Used Narcan was also found on the kitchen floor, with Coyle’s driver’s license inside the purse on the roof. The owner of the house said that someone related to them and Coyle lived in the house.

According to court documents for the second count, on or around Nov. 4, 2021, two investigators met with a confidential informant who said they could purchase meth from someone. Later, the informant entered the seller’s trailer. The seller told the informant that Coyle and another person were there with the meth.

The other person and Coyle went into s back bedroom, with the seller also then going into the room. All three then returned to the front room where the informant handed over $25 to the seller, with Coyle in turn handing over the bag of substance. The substance tested positive for .35 grams of meth, court records state.

In other sentencings, Robert Boltenhouse, 55, Hillsboro, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of aggravated trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a third-degree felony, and one count of permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony.

Court records stated that Boltenhouse was ordered to pay restitution of $105 along with his co-defendant and $70 by himself to the Highland County Task Force through the Highland County Victim Witness Office.

Court records stated that if Boltenhouse violates any of the community control sanctions, he would be given a sentence of nine to 48 months and be ordered to pay a fine of $12,500.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around Nov. 3, 2021, an investigator met an informant who said they could purchase fentanyl from Boltenhouse. A silver car driven by somebody picked the informant up and drove them to a few places, ending up at a business on North High Street, where they picked up Boltenhouse.

The informant eventually gave Boltenhouse the money, who then handed over a bag of substance that tested positive for .31 grams of meth, tramadol, heroin and fentanyl. The business was within 1,000 feet of St. Mary’s Catholic School.

According to court documents for the second count, on or around Nov. 15, 2021, an informant bought “slow” from Boltenhouse in a camper owned by him. During the transaction, somebody else was present and told the informant that they had meth for sale. The informant agreed to purchase meth from them for $60.

A small time after finishing the deal with Boltenhouse and him giving over the substance, the informant went back to the camper to meet with the other seller. Boltenhouse was present at this sale and said the other seller would be there “shortly.” The other seller arrived a short time later and gave the informant a bag of substance that tested positive for .93 grams of meth.

