State releases report cards

The Ohio Department of Education recently released its report cards for Ohio schools.

The Ohio General Assembly amended Ohio’s accountability law in the summer of 2021, and Ohio’s schools and districts now receive one through five star ratings in five categories. The report cards for the 2021-22 do not include an overall rating, but one will be added when the 2023 report cards are released in the fall of that year.

The report cards are designed to give parents, communities, educators and policymakers information about the performance of districts and schools to recognize achievement and identify areas for improvement.

The achievement area measures whether student performance on state tests met the established requirements and how well students performed on tests overall. For Highland County, the Bright Local District, Fairfield Local District, Hillsboro City Schools and Lynchburg-Clay Local District were given four stars, and the Greenfield Exempted Village District was given three stars.

The progress area measures the growth all students are making based on their past performances. For this area in Highland County, the Bright Local District was given three stars, the Fairfield Local District was given five stars, the Greenfield Exempted Village District was given two stars, the Hillsboro City District was given three stars, and the Lynchburg-Clay Local District was given three stars.

The early literacy area measures reading improvement and proficiency for students in kindergarten through third grade. The Bright Local District was given three stars, the Fairfield Local District was given four stars, the Greenfield Exempted Village District was given two stars, the Hillsboro City District was given three stars, and the Lynchburg-Clay Local District was given four stars.

The gap closing area measures the reduction in educational gaps for student subgroups. Bright Local District was given five stars, the Fairfield Local District was given five stars, the Greenfield Exempted Village District was given two stars, the Hillsboro City District was given five stars, and the Lynchburg-Clay Local District was given five stars.

The graduation area looks at the four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate and the five-year adjusted cohort graduation rate. Bright Local District was given five stars, the Fairfield Local District was given five stars, the Greenfield Exempted Village District was given five stars, the Hillsboro City District was given three stars, and the Lynchburg-Clay Local District was given four stars.

More information about the Ohio school report cards can be found at education.ohio.gov.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.

Fairfield receives the most stars, Greenfield receives the least