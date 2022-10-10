GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Sep. 18

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jacob Wheaton, 19, Greenfield, citation for driving under suspension.

Rodney Holsinger III, 44, Bainbridge, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Daniel Butcher, 38, Greenfield, arrested for driving under suspension, turn signal and obstruction.

Richard Casto, 57, Waverly, arrested for obstruction.

Alixsae Behlke, 32, Leesburg, citation for turn signal and failure to provide proof of insurance.

Sept. 20

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Michael Knisley, 72, Greenfield, arrested for OVI, driving under suspension and a turn signal violation.

Sept. 21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Kyle Swaney, 42, Washington Court House, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kasey Seely, 26, arrested for endangering children and misconduct at an emergency.

Sept. 22

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bailey Simmons, 22, Greenfield, arrested on a warrant from the Hillsboro Police Department.

Jeff Brooks, 39, Greenfield, arrested for disorderly conduct.

Sept. 23

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Cassandra Glandon, 32, Bainbridge, citation for driving under suspension.

Robert Alan Jackson Jr., 28, Greenfield, arrested on a warrant for tampering with records and issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Sept. 24

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Randall Bumgarner, 55, Columbus, citation for driving under suspension.

Sept. 25

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Christopher Bender, 40, Bainbridge, violation of court orders.

Sept. 16

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Steven Roberts, 26, Hillsboro, arrested for failure to comply with court orders and telephone harassment.

Ronald Roberts, 57, Greenfield, arrested for violation of court orders.

Charles Colburn, 52 of Frankfort, arrested for failure to comply with the order/signal of a peace officer, driving under suspension, expired registration, failure to provide proof of insurance, loud exhaust, seat belt, criminal damaging and felony warrants for failure to comply with the order/signal of law enforcement and carrying a concealed weapon.

Sept. 27

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

David Hatfield, 84, Greenfield, citation for stop sign.

Mark Vaught, 40, Leesburg, arrested for theft.

Sept. 28

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Samuel Bumgarner, 21, Bainbridge, arrested for failure to appear.

Sept. 29

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Alyson McDonald, 21, Piketon, arrested for failure to appear.

Sept. 30

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jason Huffer, 37, Greenfield, arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with court orders.

Oct. 1

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Nathaniel Posey, 33, Greenfield, citation for no operator’s license.

Williams Elkins, 25, Hillsboro, citation for no license plate and failure to provide proof of insurance.

Earl Hurles, 42, Stout, arrested for sexual imposition and child endangerment.

Holly Wholaver, 38, Waverly, arrested for failure to appear.

Aaron Smith, 38, Bainbridge, Arrested for Complicity to Theft of a Motor Vehicle.